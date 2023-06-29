Boom lift operator rescued after being trapped near power line in Lawrenceville

The call came in just around 2:03 p.m. on Wednesday on Webb Gin House Road.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A boom lift operator was rescued after being trapped when their equipment touched a powerline in Lawrenceville, according to the Gwinnett County Fire.

The call came in just around 2:03 p.m. on Wednesday on Webb Gin House Road.

A caller told 911 operators that the boom lift touched the powerline and caused a fire.

When crews arrived, they did not find an active fire.

The lift operator was contacted via cell phone to ask if he was hurt and find out more information.

Firefighters learned that the boom lift hit a powerline which cut all power to the equipment.

They also learned that an apartment unit experienced a power surge due to the incident.

Crews called Georgia Power to secure the powerlines. They also restored power to the apartment and was able to rescue the operator who refused medical treatment once he was safe.

Firefighters turned the scene over to the apartment maintenance and Georgia Power to repair the powerline and lower the boom lift.

