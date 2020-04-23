ATLANTA — Many people on social media are standing beside Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms after she posted a photo of a message where she says someone called her a racial slur.

"With my daughter looking over my shoulder, I received this message on my phone. I pray for you," the mayor tweeted.

The photo of the message shows that the person used the n-word and said "just shut up and RE-OPEN ATLANTA."

"'Conscientious stupidity or sincere ignorance.' ~Martin Luther King, Jr.," she said in her tweet.

11Alive blurred the photo due to the language used.

Within minutes of her posting the photo on Twitter, it was retweeted hundreds of times; many even offered words of encouragement in the comments.

"Racism will always cut off its own nose to spite its face," one Twitter user said in the comments. "Thank you for being vocal and wise. Georgia needs your voice to combat the overwhelming ignorance running the show."

"This is so disgusting, Mayor Bottoms. Please know that we Atlantans truly appreciate and respect your leadership keeping us safe through this crisis," another person said.

"I’m with you. Keep fighting the good fight," another tweet reads.

Georgia has been in the national spotlight for days regarding Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen the economy. On Monday, Kemp announced that some businesses can start reopening Friday, with more that can open their doors next week.

The views on what measures the state should take next have been mixed. Bottoms has said openly that she disagreed with Kemp's decision.

"I feel that we are still empowered to use our voices and to use our common sense, and that’s what I will continue to do as mayor," she told 11Alive on Tuesday. "And I have a good working relationship with the governor and I know that that will continue, but on this we disagree.

"And his authority as governor is what it is, and it certainly supersedes my authority as mayor on paper - but it doesn’t supersede my voice, and I will continue to use my voice to urge our communities, our business owners and our residents to stay in," she said during the interview.

President Donald Trump also disagree's with Kemp's decision to open certain businesses. However, he said he wants the governor to do what he thinks is best.

Although many believe businesses should remain closed, Kemp said he's also received feedback with support. He said we have to trust that business owners will follow the minimum basic operations guidelines that have been set to keep people safe.

