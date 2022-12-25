Police look for suspect in deadly Christmas Eve gas station shooting in Sweet Auburn neighborhood

ATLANTA — Police are looking for a man they believe shot and killed a man at a Chevron gas station in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood on Christmas Eve.
APD responded to the gas station off Boulevard and Irwin Street, not far from the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, around 11:15 p.m.
On Sunday, police released surveillance images of the suspect.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.