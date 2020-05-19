West Georgia law enforcement 'heartbroken, devastated' over sudden death of police officer

Officer Jim Porter died suddenly, Tuesday. He was remembered for his laugh, smile, and love for his job.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The west Georgia law enforcement community is in mourning after suffering the sudden and "devastating loss" of a fellow officer.

Officer Jim Porter died suddenly, Tuesday. His cause of death wasn't immediately known.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Porter worked with the Bowdon Police Department. He was a task force agent attached to the GBI’s WMRDEO (West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office) where he spent several years working large narcotics cases in this region, added the Carrollton Police Department.

While in that position, he worked closely with all local departments and investigation units, according to Carrollton Police, and spent a lot of time with their Aggressive Criminal Enforcement unit, a combined unit of the police department and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

"While you weren’t employed by Carrollton Police Department, you were our co-worker and brother, nonetheless, and we will miss you immensely," the department wrote in a tribute on their Facebook page.

"I’ve struggled with the words all morning that I felt would be 'good enough' to describe how your absence has affected and will continue to affect this community. The truth is …. there are no words. We are heartbroken, devastated and just plain sad," the department added. "Your brothers and sisters in blue will forever remember your laugh, your smile, your wit, and your love for your job. We are fortunate to have been able to work with you, to simply know you, and to call you our friend."

The department ended by thanking Porter for his years of service to his community and for "all the years of just being you."

"We love you and we miss you," they ended, asking the community to pray for his family.