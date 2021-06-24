Juvenile grazed by bullet in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A juvenile is recovering Thursday morning after he was grazed by a bullet in DeKalb County on Wednesday night.
DeKalb County Police said their officers responded to Tregoney Drive in the Panthersville area about a person shot just after 11:30 p.m.
That's when officers say they found a juvenile with a graze wound.
He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff's office said he's listed in stable condition.
They did not specify how old the boy is or what hospital he was taken to.
There is no information on what led up to the shooting at this time. The case is still under investigation.