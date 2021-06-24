Juvenile grazed by bullet in DeKalb County

Officers say he's in stable condition.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A juvenile is recovering Thursday morning after he was grazed by a bullet in DeKalb County on Wednesday night.

DeKalb County Police said their officers responded to Tregoney Drive in the Panthersville area about a person shot just after 11:30 p.m.

That's when officers say they found a juvenile with a graze wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff's office said he's listed in stable condition.

They did not specify how old the boy is or what hospital he was taken to.