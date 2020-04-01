ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta boy gave his mom quite the scare after she says he swallowed one of his Apple AirPods a few days after Christmas.

According to Global News, the 7-year-old received them as a Christmas gift. The news outlet reports he accidentally swallowed it while he was holding the longer side of the wireless earbud out of his mouth.

Kiara Stroud took to social media about the frantic ordeal.

"Got an emergency call at work, my baby’s Nana was so calm," Stroud said in a Facebook post. "Then ended up telling me they were rushing QJ to Egleston and that he had choked on his AirPod and ended up swallowing it."

In another post, she shared a photo of his X-ray, where you could see the AirPod.

"I can't make this up," she said. "My child, my child. Thanks for all of the prayers. We’re home. No more airpods for this kid 🤦🏾‍♀️ ".

In another post, the mom said her son was scared, nervous, and felt bad that this had happened.

"We let him know that everything was going to be okay, stayed calm, and it helped him to relax so that the doctors could do their jobs," she said.

The posts were shared dozens of times and Stroud even replied to some of the people who had questions, concerned for her son. She mentioned in the comments that he's doing fine and she was told the AirPod would pass in a few days.

