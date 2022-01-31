New 'Brace Bus' cruising along the Beltline

A local doctor is bringing orthodontic care to his patients instead of the other way around.

ATLANTA — For some, orthodontic care can be difficult to access, and even tougher to afford, but an Atlanta orthodontist hopes to change that with his new "Brace Bus."

Dr. David Carter got his start in Augusta where some may recognize the original Brace Bus, a bright yellow Hummer he would use to shuttle young patients from school to their appointments at his orthodontist clinic.

Years later, Carter has decided to move to Atlanta to be a little closer to his son and daughter-in-law, who are welcoming a baby soon. He said he wanted to stay busy after moving to Atlanta, but wasn't sure how to set up shop at first.

"In Atlanta, everything is expensive, and the traffic is horrible!" said Carter. "So we got into the neighborhoods along the Beltline, and we offer affordable orthodontic treatment."

His new-and-improved Brace Bus is a full-service orthodontic clinic. Patients can also visit to get fitted for braces, retainers and even sleep aids.

With little overhead costs, and the ability to 3D print most devices, he's able to keep costs affordable - whether patients have insurance, or not.