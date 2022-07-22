Friends and family to say farewell to beloved father, coach murdered at Gwinnett QuikTrip

Bradley Coleman, 29, was killed in a carjacking attempt earlier this month in Peachtree Corners.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Friends and family will gather on Saturday to remember and celebrate the life of 29-year-old Bradley Coleman, a beloved father and coach who was murdered earlier this month in a carjacking attempt at a Gwinnett County QuikTrip.

A Celebration of Life service is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the Peachtree Corners Baptist Church. The church is located at 4480 Peachtree Corners Cir.

Pastor Jay Hackett will conduct the services. Anyone who wishes to contribute flowers to the ceremony can do so here.

There is also a way to plant a tree in Coleman's memory or share a memory in a virtual guest book.

Just last week friends and loved ones held a vigil for Coleman, remembering him as a loving father, son, business owner, coach and friend.

Penny Poole, whose son knew Coleman from childhood and played sports with him, told 11Alive last week at the vigil he "always stood out as a young man."

"Quiet man, a purposeful young man and loved by all," Poole said. "That is not just a casual statement. That is truth beyond measure.”

After his death, a former teammate, Shahid Mitchell, told 11Alive he was a "leader guiding people in the right direction."

"He was funny, energetic and just motivational. Anything you wanted to do, he’d believe in you and push you to get there. He wouldn’t just let you say you want to be this. He’d make you that person," Mitchell said.

John Lewis, his youth football coach, described him as a loving father and mentor to other young athletes.

“It was just a sad situation," Lewis said. “He was humble. He loved his daughter. He loved his community. He loved kids. He loved coaching kids. He was just a great kid and a great role model for the kids.”

Police have said Coleman was shot and killed on July 10 as he was filling his tires with air at the QuikTrip when three men initiated a carjacking.

One suspect got in on the driver's side of Coleman's car to take off with it, before Coleman got in on the passenger side to try to stop him as the two got into a fight. A second suspect from the carjacker's car also joined the fight, and Coleman was later found dead near his car.