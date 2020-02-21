GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a 27-year-old motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a car over the weekend.

The accident happened Saturday, Feb. 15 around 7:30 p.m. on Braselton Highway near Dacula.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Braetan Petraro, of Powder Springs, was riding east on Braselton Highway and was approaching the Hamilton Creek Parkway intersection on his white motorcycle.

As he was continuing straight, police said the driver of a white Chevrolet Tahoe went to make a left turn in front of the motorcycle and hit Petraro. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but died the next day.

The driver of the white Tahoe, 63-year-old Samuel Perry of Hoschton, has since been charged with homicide by vehicle 2nd Degree and failure to yield turning left. Police said he has not yet been arrested, though he is aware of the charges.

