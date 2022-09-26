Brookhaven selects new police chief

Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley has been with the department since 2013.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven has selected a new police chief, promoting Deputy Chef Brandon Gurley to replace retiring Chief Gary Yandura.

Yandura, who was the city's first police chief, will step down in January having logged nearly a decade of service with the Brookhaven Police Department.

He will transition into the role of Chief Emertius and "serve as an advisor to ensure a smooth transition of leadership" the city said.

Gurley steps into the role of chief after joining the department in April 2013. The city said he had a "crucial role of the startup and development of the City of Brookhaven’s police department."

The city added: "Once the department took over police services from neighboring DeKalb County, Deputy Chief Gurley commanded the day shift patrol units before taking command of the Support Services Division. In January 2016, he took over command of the Patrol Division and its 44 members to include four lieutenants, four sergeants, and four corporals. He was promoted to Deputy Chief of Police in March 2019."

Prior to joining the Brookhaven department, Gurley served in the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Sandy Springs Police Department.

In a statement, Gurley said he was "humbled and honored to serve Brookhaven as police chief."

"I will be continuing the tradition of Brookhaven Police to fulfill our mission of enhancing the quality of life for all within our community by providing professional, high quality, and effective police services in partnership with the community," his statement said.

Yandura will retire with nearly 50 years of law enforcement experience, including as the chief in Hiram and College Park.