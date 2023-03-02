Pregnant woman shot last week at Brannon Hill dies, newborn in critical condition, DeKalb police say

Police said they were still searching for a suspect and motive for the shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman who was shot last week at the Brannon Hill Condominiums, has died, DeKalb County Police said. Her baby is in critical condition.

Officers responded to the scene at 6601 Old Singleton Lane in Clarkston last Thursday about a person shot. When they arrived, they found the woman shot and she was taken to a hospital.

Last week, police said they were still searching for a suspect and a motive for the shooting.

The Brannon Hill Condominiums have been consistently plagued by crime and structural damage issues over the last two decades.