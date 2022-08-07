Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man

They will close the road on Monday at 9:45 a.m.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man.

On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway between Hamilton Mill Road and Hamilton Creek Parkway.

Police will be back out at the scene at 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 8 for the reconstruction, they said. Both directions will be closed.

"The shutdown will be as brief as possible," the department wrote on social media. "Please avoid the area, use alternate routes, and expect delays."

Police did not provide any further details on the crash, but told 11Alive that no charges have been filed yet and added that the investigation is "active."