Braselton tree once known as 'largest pecan tree in the state' has died, will be removed

The 300-year-old tree will be removed after being considered a safety hazard to the community.

BRASELTON, Ga. — One historic tree has reached the end of its life in Braselton and will be taken down as a safety precaution on Feb. 14, according to city leaders.

The town of Braselton took to social media on Monday to announce that their beloved tree, once deemed the "largest pecan tree in the state" would be removed.

Jennifer Scott, Braselton's Town Manager informed 11Alive of the tree's declining health in the past decade. Earlier this month the town determined that the tree was a safety hazard.

"You know, every living thing finally comes to the end and unfortunately, the tree has come to the end of its life," said Scott.

According to the town manager, the tree's location is what convinced city leaders to remove it.

"Because it's in a roundabout, it's dangerous if it falls because it will actually land on a road and, you know, it would be awful if it landed on a car," said Scott.

The town of Braselton will be saving the wood from the tree and using it to create items that they can remember it by, according to Scott.

The Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority will be honoring the life of their historic tree by planting a new pecan tree in its place. A ceremony will be held on Arbor Day on April 29.

Scott urges people to visit the special tree before its scheduled removal on Feb.14, before the community welcomes a new tree together.