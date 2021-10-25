x
Where to find Braves gear in Atlanta

Here are some places you can find Braves gear in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — As the Braves head into the start of the World Series, fans all over the Atlanta area are ready to flaunt their pride for the baseball club.

It's the prefect time to stock up on the latest team apparel, and be prepared to cheer the fans on all while sporting Braves merch. 

There are several places in Atlanta to find Braves gear.

Lids is a store that specializes in athletic headwear. To get that signature Braves ballcap, there are several different locations at area malls you can head over to:

  • Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Rd NE 
  • The Mall West End, 819 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd #514
  • Cumberland Mall,  2860 Cumberland Mall SP0132 
  • Greenbriar Mall, 2841 Greenbriar Pkwy SW SP456
  • Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd #1700

Athleticwear companies like DICK's Sporting Goods and Nike should also carry the team's classic apparel or branded t-shirts and more. 

  • Nike Unite - Atlantic Station, 1381 Market St NW Suite 13100 
  • Nike Atlanta, 3393 Peachtree Rd NE Suite #3070
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods, 6050 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 450
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods, 2860 Cumberland Mall Ste 1520 
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods, 3535 Peachtree Road

If those places are all sold out, there are also several smaller stores that carry Braves gear. 

When all else fails some retail chains, like Target and Walmart stores, may also offer team merchandise. 

Online retailers like the MLB Store and even Amazon sell Braves gear, too. Make sure you get ahold of your gear quickly before merchandise sells out amid the Braves' World series debut this week.

