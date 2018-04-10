Florence, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina officer killed in the line of duty was a veteran of his police force who'd recently been recognized for 30 years of service with his agency.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutchken says 52-year-old Officer Terrence Carraway died at the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being shot during an incident at a home in the county. Carraway had been a longtime member of the City of Florence Police Department.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

"This has been a horrendous evening," said Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler. "Today marks a horrible day, I lost a good friend of mine, my friend for 30 years."

Six other officers--three more from the city of Florence, and three with the county sheriff's office--were also wounded. Their exact condition has not been released.

"We will take care of our family because this is my family," Heidler said. "These officers are my family. But I want you to please pray for these officers and their speedy recovery. Pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer that I have ever known."

The tragedy drew the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted, "My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina." He added: "We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365."

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster called on the state to offer support to the officers.

"The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real," McMaster said. "Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence."

Florence County deputies say they were going to the house in the Vintage Place neighborhood of Florence to serve a warrant. The suspect began shooting at officers, striking three of them, and continued firing rounds. As this was going on, officers say there were children inside the home.

For two hours, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. Finally, negotiators were able to get him to surrender, and the incident came to an end.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting continues. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and his officers have been asked to lead the probe into the shooting itself.

