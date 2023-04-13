Investigation underway after break-in at Georgia Rep. Mike Collins' Office

A release from Rep Mike Collins' office stated official equipment and personal property are missing.

MONROE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a break-in at the Monroe District Office of Georgia Rep. Mike Collins, who represents Georgia's 10th Congressional District.

A spokesperson for his office said staff noticed someone had burglarized the office sometime Wednesday after 5 p.m. and Thursday before 9 a.m. A release from the office stated official equipment and personal property are missing.

The Monroe Police Department and the United States Capitol Police were immediately notified and an investigation began, according to the release.

In a tweet, Rep. Collins wrote, "I'm thankful this did not happen during hours–both for staff and perpetrator(s)."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at (770) 267-7576.

