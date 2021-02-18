Police investigating apparent break-in at former Fulton County DA's home

Police said the person who called 911 heard glass breaking and saw two men run out of the residence through the backyard.

ATLANTA — Police say they are investigating after a reported break-in at the home of former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

According to Atlanta Police, officers were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to the home in the area of Cascade Road that's just outside of the Perimeter.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they cleared the home but did not find any suspects inside.