Woman shot in head, killed at College Park gas station: Police

Investigators are questioning a person of interest, police said.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head and found dead at a gas station in College Park Friday morning.

Officers were called to a Shell gas station at 5084 Old National Hwy around 6:30 a.m., where they found a woman they identified as Breonna Kirkland dead, according to the College Park Police Department.

Investigators said Kirkland was shot in the head, and medical professionals rushed to tend to her. She was confirmed deceased by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's investigators.

A person of interest has been brought into the police station for questioning, officers said. However, they are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact CPPD at 404-761-3131. People who wish to remain anonymous can call the department's tip line at 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers 404-577-TIPS (8477).

