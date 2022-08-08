WATCH LIVE | Family, Ben Crump announce Brianna Grier's autopsy findings

Brianna Grier fell out of a police car on July 15 and died after being in a coma six days later. Her family will release the independent autopsy results Monday.

Famous civil rights and injury attorney Ben Crump, who has worked on cases including those for George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, joins the family of the 28-year-old at Mt. Zion Second Baptist Church in Atlanta at noon to make the announcement.

A rally was held Monday morning for Grier in Sparta, asking for more answers in her death.

The Georgia woman fell out of a moving patrol car following her arrest on July 15. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered two fractures in her skull, went into a coma and died after six days in the hospital, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Mary Grier, her mother, called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office for help because Brianna Grier was experiencing a mental health crisis; two deputies arrived at the home between 12 and 1 a.m. She was detained by Hancock County sheriff's deputies, cuffed, and then placed into a sheriff's transport vehicle without a seatbelt.

The agency said that her hands were in handcuffs in front of her, and the rear passenger-side door was not shut. The deputy thought he closed the rear passenger-side door, and the deputies left the scene. They drove a short distance before Brianna Grier fell out of the moving car. Body camera footage reveals the deputies had no contact with Grier from the time she was placed in the car until she fell out of the car