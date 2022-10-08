Homegoing service and march planned for Brianna Grier, Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy

The service will be held on Thursday at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A celebration of life is planned on Thursday for Brianna Grier, the Georgia woman who died six days after deputies said she fell from a patrol car, followed by a march for justice up to the steps of the state capitol.

Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy, according to a release.

This event comes after independent preliminary findings based on the medical reports from Grady Hospital were released at a press conference on Monday. Pathologist Dr. Allecia Wilson of the University of Michigan said Grier died due to a blunt force impact to her head, which caused swelling in the brain.

Attorney, activist and NAACP President Gerald Griggs was in attendance with famed civil rights and injury attorney Ben Crump when the independent autopsy was released. He spoke with 11Alive's Cheryl Preheim on Wednesday about the upcoming event and the independent autopsy results.

Griggs said the family has "called on the activist community" and the wider community to "demand more resources and more care for the mental health community here in Georgia." He added that the family of Breonna Taylor is expected to come to Atlanta on Thursday for the events. Taylor was a 26-year-old Kentucky woman fatally shot in her apartment when at least seven officers used forced entry to execute a "no-knock " warrant in March 2020.

Grier's homegoing service is planned for Thursday at 11 a.m. It will be held at West Hunter Street Baptist Church at 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. That is only a 3-minute walk from Howell Park. The service will be "immediately" followed by a march to the capitol, according to the Griggs and flyer for the event.

Video below | NAACP President Gerald Griggs speaks about the event, pathology results

The march planned for Grier is meant not only to demand more answers and the full body camera footage from Hancock Sheriff's Office but also to address the lack of resources offered to those experiencing a mental health crisis in Georgia.

"And what people need to know is it's not the first time that Brianna has had an episode before. Other times that she had an episode. The ambulance was called. They responded. They were able to stabilize her," Griggs said. "They were able to provide her with medication. But this time, the Hancock County sheriff's deputy showed up and ultimately, Brianna ended up succumbing from her injuries in their custody, in their care, six days later."

The other main concern for Griggs comes from the independent autopsy results from Monday, showing that Grier's brain shifted from one side to the other because of the swelling from blunt force trauma; Willson also said, in her findings, that Grier suffered from a fracture in her skull.



"What stands out to me is the level of trauma that she sustained," Griggs said. "And I'm very concerned how someone that small could sustain such damaging trauma. And it has not been explained."

Video below | Full Results of Independent Autopsy, Press Conference for Brianna Grier

Apart of the issue, Griggs said the family has not been able to see the full body camera footage from the night the incident took place. However, the family has asked several times.

"The GBI works for the people and it's time for them to be transparent to the people in the process," Griggs said. "And so that's what they're asking for."

Lastly, Griggs points out Griers 3-year-old twins, who are now without a mother and asks the community if anything to come together and get answers about Grier for their sake.

"And you have to understand, Breonna is not coming home and somebody is going to have to take care of her beautiful 3 year old little girls," Griggs said. "And it's incumbent upon us, the community of conscience, the community of care, to take care of them and make sure that they get answers and justice for their mother."

MORE ON THE CASE

The Georgia woman fell out of a moving patrol car following her arrest on July 15. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered two fractures in her skull, went into a coma and died after six days in the hospital, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Mary Grier, her mother, called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office for help because Brianna Grier was experiencing a mental health crisis; two deputies arrived at the home between 12 and 1 a.m. She was detained by Hancock County sheriff's deputies, cuffed, and then placed into a sheriff's transport vehicle without a seatbelt.

The agency said her hands were in handcuffs in front of her, and the rear passenger-side door was not shut. The deputy thought he closed the rear passenger-side door, and the deputies left the scene. They drove a short distance before Brianna Grier fell out of the moving car. Body camera footage reveals the deputies had no contact with Grier from when she was placed in the car until she fell out of the car.