Busy intersection shut down as black ice causes at least 10 wrecks during morning rush

ATLANTA — A busy DeKalb County intersection was closed after black ice caused at least ten accidents on Tuesday morning, police said.

The intersection of Briarcliff Road and Clairmont Road in the North Druid Hills area was shut down until the Ga. Dept. of Transportation was able to get to the location to treat it.

Police said they believe some water came from a nearby construction site, however, that has not been confirmed.

Temperatures were below freezing in the overnight hours into the morning.

