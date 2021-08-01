Here’s what to do with your Christmas tree before the new year

For over 30 years, Georgians have been recycling their Christmas trees. Here’s how you can do it this year.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Recycling isn't just for paper and plastics. Marietta residents helped Keep Georgia Beautiful and recycled their Christmas trees by participating in the City of Marietta's Bring One for the Chipper event Monday.

The Marietta location is just one of the 157 tree drop-off locations available statewide for Bring One for the Chipper. The Chipper program is a statewide event hosted by the non-profit Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. Their focus is to end litter in Georgia.

This year marks the 31st annual tree drive done by the foundation. Bring One for the Chipper has allowed Georgians to recycle over 6 million trees since its start in 1990.

Recycled Trees are taken and recycled into mulch that gets donated to playgrounds, government beautification projects, parks and individual yards. In certain communities, trees are also transformed into fish habitats at local lakes.

Georgians can support the Chipper program by bringing in unadorned Christmas trees to a designed drop-off site near them or by volunteering. This year, the main event will occur on Saturday, January 8.