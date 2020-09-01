GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Commuters traveling along I-85 in Gwinnett County on Thursday got a view of something you don't see every day: A burning Brinks truck.

The truck was stopped on the side of the interstate at the Pleasant Hill Road exit near Duluth. 11Alive photographer Charles Holmes caught visuals of the scene.

Gwinnett County Fire said there was damage to the engine and cab of the truck, but not the cargo (money).

RELATED: So how did money get out of an armored truck causing it to spill on interstate?

They said the fire appeared to be mechanical. Georgia State Patrol reported that it was "fully engulfed" by flames at one point.

The truck driver said he started seeing smoke come from under the hood as it traveled along the interstate.

There were no injuries.

A second Brinks truck came to retrieve the cash.

