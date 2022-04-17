Car crashes into liquor store, sparking large fire, damaging nearby restaurant

The Clarkston restaurant, Brockett Pub, has been a staple of the community for 15 years.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A family-owned restaurant in DeKalb County is thankful for the first responders who they say saved the building from further damage when a car crashed into it and ignited a neighboring liquor store.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday off Ponce de Leon, the owners of Brockett Pub House & Grill, John and Christina Gagne said.

"The liquor store is going to need a lot of help," they said. "We have minor damage compared to them."

Photos from the scene show the liquor store nearly gutted from the large fire.

"The Dekalb County (Fire) Department and Clarkston (Police) were amazing. They saved our Pub."

The Gagne's, who have owned the Clarkston restaurant for 15 years, said the pub had smoke, water and minor structural damage.