Fire crews thought the fire was done, but it flared back up around 7 a.m.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Brookhaven apartment building experienced two fires in less than eight hours on Friday, DeKalb fire officials confirmed.

The first fire happened around midnight in one apartment on Brookhaven Way, but officials evacuated the entire building.

Fire crews thought the fire was done, but it flared back up around 7 a.m.

Capt. Dion Bentley with DeKalb Fire said the fire was "well involved."