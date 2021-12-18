Brookhaven's Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission gives recommendations to city

The city announced this week the proposals of the 37-member commission that was formed a year ago.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven announced this week that a 37-member commission organized a year ago to enhance the city's efforts around racial equity and social justice has submitted its recommendations.

In a release, the city said the Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission had presented its proposals at the Dec. 14 City Council meeting.

A report by the commission, according to the release, contains several overall goals which include "embedding racial equity principles and practices in all Brookhaven departments and operations, including enterprise-level education and training of City staff, and the development of strategic goals and metrics to achieve and ensure equity."

The commission also specifically recommended the city establish a goal of "awarding 33 percent of its procurement and contracting funds to minority-owned businesses."

Specific recommendations also included systems for collecting data to "address trends and issues related to staff hiring and retention," incorporating racial equity principles in hiring practices, and tailoring the Brookhaven Police Department's reporting practices so that "Hispanic data can be more easily compared to other races."

According to the city's release, the City Council will hold public hearings on the recommendations before planning to vote on them sometime next year.

The commission's chair, Tywana Minor, said the yearlong process of compiling the report had been an "incredible experience for the Commission members."

"We hope our work will elevate our wonderfully diverse and caring community to a new level of equity and belonging for generations to come," Minor said.