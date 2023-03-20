1 injured after Brookhaven lounge shooting, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — One person is injured after a shooting at the Josephine Lounge in Brookhaven early Monday morning.
Officers with the Brookhaven Police Department said it happened around 3:20 a.m. The is on Buford Highway near the Northeast Plaza Farmers Market shopping center.
The victim is a 35-year-old man, who was found shot in the parking lot. They said he is in stable condition.
Right now, there is no official word from police on a suspect or what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
