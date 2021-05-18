Police searching for 18-year-old murder suspect in area of Clairmont Road, they say

Brookhaven police said Pedro Silva-Renteria lives in the Norcross area but may be walking in the Clairmont Road area of Brookhaven.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department is asking the public's help finding an 18-year-old suspect charged in the murder of Sophie Vasquez that took place on Tuesday, May 4.

They said they issued an arrest warrant charging Pedro Silva-Renteria, of Norcross, for murder.

For the last week, federal and local police have been searching for Silva-Renteria but have not found him, they said.

According to police, Silva-Renteria is 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Brookhaven police said he lives in the Norcross area but may be walking in the Clairmont Road area of Brookhaven. Police also said he is not known to have a car.