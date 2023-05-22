Brookhaven officer fires shot in attempt to detain 'disorderly person'; No one hurt: Police

Here is what we know.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — For the first time in the city's history, a Brookhaven Police officer fired their gun Monday while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the department.

Lt. Jake Kissel with the Brookhaven Police Department said the officer was responding to a disorderly person call at a nearby hotel before 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Hilton Garden Inn employees had called in an emergency after trying to kick a man out of the bar after he threatened them, according to Kissel. The man had been drinking there but was not a guest, police said.

An officer found the suspect walking down Ashwood Dunwoody Road and tried to stop him. The man did not listen to police commands, and according to Kissel, it escalated into a physical struggle and the officer fired their gun. No one was hurt. Police could not say if the man had a weapon.

"There was property damage sustained," he said. "The incident took place in someone's driveway."

It all unfolded in a neighborhood not far from Montgomery Elementary School and Murphey Candler Park. Police continue to collect evidence near Oconee Pass as they launch the department's internal investigation.

Kissel said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is aware of the shooting but believes it will remain an investigation within the BPD.

The man has been detained; the officer involved is back at headquarters.

BPD issued an alert warning of the increased law enforcement at Ashford Dunwoody Road at Oconee Pass. Kissel said it was in effort to keep the public aware and safe, adding that the situation is now "contained."

Brookhaven Alert: Heavy Police Presence on Ashford Dunwoody Road at Oconee Pass. Please avoid the area if possible. — Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGaPD) May 22, 2023

