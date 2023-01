It happened along the 3100 block of Buford Highway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police in Brookhaven said "multiple" people were shot at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

It happened along the 3100 block of Buford Highway, they said.

Sgt. Jacob Kissel said "details surrounding the incidents are still being gathered."

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.