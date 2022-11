Here is what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Update: Police have cleared the scene and employees are allowed to go back inside.

---

A bomb threat at a Target in Brookhaven forced an evacuation of the entire store Sunday night, according to Brookhaven Police.

Officers responded to the Target at 2400 North Druid Hills Rd. around 8:45 p.m. in response to the threat that was called into the store.