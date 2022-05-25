Wings of the City exhibit comes to Brookhaven

World-renowned Mexican sculptor Jorge Marín's "Wings of the City" exhibit will be displayed in different locations around Brookhaven through April 2023.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The city of Brookhaven is giving residents a glimpse of Mexican culture through art. World-renowned Mexican sculptor Jorge Marín's "Wings of the City" exhibit will be displayed in different locations around Brookhaven through April 2023.

The traveling mobile art exhibition is made up of a collection of nine large-scale bronze sculptures and its ribbon-cutting ceremony is Thursday at the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta.

“The sculptures included in ‘Wings of the City’ contain three of the premises of my creative process: balance, challenge, and introspection. I represent this with elements of universal iconography with which most of us identify, such as wings, spheres, or the human body,” said Marín in a press release.

Marín’s work has been featured in more than 300 collective and individual exhibitions worldwide.

The set of nine bronze sculptures is the first event planned by the Brookhaven and Culture Commission (ACC) since they designated Buford Highway as a cultural hub of the city in January.

“Wings of the City” exhibition by world-renowned Mexican artist ribbon-cutting ceremony 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

“It's fitting and exciting that our first public art installation celebrates the diversity of Brookhaven’s citizens, but this is only the beginning. We're actively working with other stakeholders in the city to provide art that's reflective of our community,” said Brookhaven ACC Chair Lauren Kiefer.

The project was made a reality through a collaboration between Brookhaven, its ACC, the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta, the Jorge Marín Foundation and Explore Brookhaven.

“The fact that it is the City of Brookhaven, through its ACC the first to bring an exhibition of this nature by a Mexican sculptor, and that it also chooses to locate the pieces in places that are iconic for the Latino community, on the one hand shows that the city of Brookhaven understands and recognizes that the Mexican and Latino community belong to the city and on the other, our community, who walk through its streets and parks and see the sculptures, see themselves reflected in the sculptures, it gives them a sense of belonging. They are Mexican, yes, but they belong here,” said Consul General of Mexico in Atlanta, Javier Diaz de Leon in a press release.