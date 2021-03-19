Brookhaven stabbing injures three in what police believe was larger fight

Police believe one injured person was a suspect who cut himself. They also believe this was part of a larger fight.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police have taken two juveniles into custody after a stabbing that injured three on Thursday evening.

Police Lt. David Snively said that, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the Royale Apartments in the 3500 block of Buford Highway. There, they found three juveniles with knife wounds.

Police believe two of the injured were victims of an assault and the third is a suspect who cut himself during the incident. Police also believe, at this time, that the injuries stemmed from a larger fight.