13-year-old among teens charged in Brookhaven man's shooting death

The 20-year-old was shot multiple times, authorities say.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Three teenagers are facing murder and robbery charges in connection to a man's death, Brookhaven Police announced Monday.

Police said the teens are in custody in connection with a Nov. 19 shooting.

Officers were called to an apartment complex at 3638 Buford Highway last month when police found 20-year-old Cesar Godinez-Nava unconscious and unresponsive in the doorway of his apartment, according to the Brookhaven Police Department. Investigators said the man had been shot several times.

Godinez-Nava was rushed to the hospital where doctors deemed him dead.

Authorities said two of the suspects are 17 years old and are facing felony murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges.

The third suspect is a 13-year-old accused of felony murder and armed robbery, according to investigators.