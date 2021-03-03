Brookhaven police report 31 guns have been stolen since start of 2021

Five guns were stolen from inside of cars last weekend alone, police said.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Authorities in Brookhaven said 31 guns have been reported stolen so far since the start of 2021. Five guns were stolen from cars just last weekend within the city limits.

Brookhaven Police Lt. David Snively issued a news release saying the weapons were stolen over the course of 20 gun theft incidents across the city since Jan. 1. This includes 17 car break-ins, two burglaries, and one gun that was inside a vehicle when the car itself was stolen. Police said less than half of the victims were able to provide law enforcement with serial numbers from the stolen guns.

“Safety is a shared responsibility,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura. “Our officers are doing everything we can to proactively patrol, but we need your help to keep criminals out of our community and to keep guns out of their hands."

Police urge residents and visitors to avoid leaving firearms in their vehicles -- even when they are locked.

"Leaving firearms and valuables inside your car or leaving car doors unlocked teaches criminals to return to your street again and again," Yandura said. “Once these guns are stolen and in the hands of criminals, and especially when we can’t trace them by the serial number, there’s a good chance they will be used to commit other crimes."

When guns and other valuables cannot be removed from cars, police said extra care should be taken to hide them from view, to lock all doors, and to park in well-lit, visible areas. At home, guns should be stored in locked cabinets, closets, or safes, and out of plain sight.