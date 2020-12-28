Reported fired leads to multiple injuries along Buford Highway

Details are still limited, but fire officials report that there were several injured - though the severity and type have not yet been released.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Multiple agencies are responding to a possible fire off of Buford Highway where officials report several injuries.

Authorities said the call came in as a grass fire at 3795 Buford Highway in Brookhaven. However, since arriving, 11Alive has found that two buildings in the area have been partially roped off. Both DeKalb Fire and Brookhaven Police are on the scene.

The roped-off area appears to include the edge of a convenience store's property and some of the property around a small supermarket. The scene is about a quarter-mile south of the Clairmont Road intersection.