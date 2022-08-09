This is how Brookhaven is helping get shelter animals adopted

The city is picking up the fee for potential pet owners.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven is making it easier for residents to adopt a pet.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Brookhaven City Council approved a memorandum with LifeLine Animal Project, in which the shelter will provide pets for adoption at no fee. LifeLife operates the DeKalb County Animal Shelter in one of Brookhaven's suburbs, a news release reads.

"The agreement is the first sponsorship of this magnitude with a municipality," officials said.

The initiative builds upon Brookhaven's dedication to emptying its shelters and helping animals find their forever homes.

"We promote animal adoptions from LifeLine at the beginning of every singly City Council meeting since I have been mayor," Mayor John Ernst said.