Brookhaven to build new City Hall at train station

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven will have a new home for its City Hall -- a train station.

The MARTA board made the agreement in a resolution approved during its Thursday meeting. Brookhaven's City Hall could be housed at the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe station.

According to MARTA's resolution, "the Board has determined that MARTA should enter a ground lease with the City of Brookhaven." Both entities have negotiated a 50-year fair market value ground lease with a purchase option for real property in the southwestern surface parking lot of the station, records show. The area is bordered by Peachtree Street NE and North Druid Hills Road.

Though MARTA has passed a resolution regarding the agreement, Brookhaven's City Council has yet to pass any similar motions.

Councilmembers are expected to meet next Tuesday, June 14, for a work session meeting and regularly scheduled council meeting later that evening.