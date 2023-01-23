Brookhaven selects new Deputy Chief of Police

Major Jerry A. Lewis Jr. will take on his new role starting on Jan. 30.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The City of Brookhaven has selected a new Deputy Chief of Police. Major Jerry A. Lewis Jr. will take on his new role starting on Jan. 30.

Lewis is retiring from the DeKalb County Police Department after a 28-year career in law enforcement, a release stated.

“The role of the Deputy Chief for the City of Brookhaven needed to be a community-oriented policing professional with exceptional communication skills, a commitment to diversity, and a demonstrated ability to lead and be open to fresh ideas,” said Police Chief Brandon Gurley. “Given Lewis’ proven experience, I believe he has a lot to bring to the table. I am looking forward to his leadership as Deputy Chief.”

Lewis has worked in the DeKalb County Police Department's Uniform Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Office of the Chief of Police and the Office of the Department of Public Safety. He has a bachelor's and master's degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University. Lewis also served in the U.S. Army and the Georgia National Guard. He's also a member of several military and police organizations, according to a release.

“I am humbled and honored to serve the residents of Brookhaven as their Deputy Chief of Police, and the professional men and women of the Brookhaven Police Department who are so dedicated to the safety and well-being of Brookhaven,” said Lewis.