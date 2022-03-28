x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Brookhaven

Brookhaven Police take small, scaly resident into custody

The reptile-turned-escape-artist has been safely returned, officers said.
Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Brookhaven Police officer is "applying for warrants" against one of its residents, accusing the suspicious "burglar" of escaping its confinement and trying to evade law enforcement.

Officer Flynn is handling the case, according to the department. He was called to a home after the owner reported suspicious activity. When officers arrived, they found a back door open.

After a thorough search of the home, Officer Flynn found the burglar, BPD said. It was described as a four-legged scaly criminal. Police confirmed it was a bearded dragon that had escaped its cage, terrifying its owners.

Authorities said it was safely taken into custody and returned to its enclosure. 

"Officer Flynn is currently applying for warrants, escape, fleeing and eluding, and for being better looking (first degree felony) than Officer Flynn," the department wrote in a social media post.

Residents are encouraged to double-check if pet enclosures are safely secured.

Brookhaven Police Officers responded to a residence for suspicious activity 🤨. The homeowner advised that they heard...

Posted by Brookhaven, GA Police Department on Monday, March 28, 2022

Related Articles

In Other News

City of Brookhaven urging unvaccinated people to stay away from weekend festival