2 in custody after chase ends in Brookhaven neighborhood, police say

A resident said the incident began Monday morning when a leaf blower was stolen. Authorities had been tracking the air tag on it all day.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Two people are in custody after a chase ended in a Brookhaven neighborhood Monday, the police department said.

It all began when Brookhaven Police received an "entering auto" call from Chamblee Police. The police department said after multiple thefts, officers began canvassing the area and spotted the vehicle they were searching for in the Brookhaven Gardens neighborhood in the area of Cortex Lane and Elijay Drive. The neighborhood is not far from Briarwood Park and Briarwood Recreation Center.

After officers spotted the vehicle, Brookhaven Police said it took off. The driver ended up crashing in the neighborhood and the two people in the vehicle ran away, according to authorities.

Brookhaven Police officers were able to take one of the people into custody. After a perimeter in the neighborhood was established, Brookhaven Police said Chamblee Police's K-9 unit began searching for the second person.

After a short search and chase, Brookhaven Police officers were able to find the second person, who authorities said was a man, and took him into custody.

Both suspects were taken to the DeKalb County Jail with charges pending, Brookhaven Police said.

"There is no longer a danger to the public at this time," Brookhaven Police added in a statement.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn was at the scene and spoke with a resident, who said the incident all started when a leaf blower was stolen Monday morning. The owner said they had an air tag on it and authorities had been tracking it all day.

AirTag takes down a couple suspects wanted in a string of break-ins across metro Atlanta. They were captured in Brookhaven Gardens in Brookhaven a short time ago off Cortez Lane. 🔗 https://t.co/l0xrGVplRH pic.twitter.com/Ge1JfatkPt — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) October 2, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.