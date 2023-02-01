Brookhaven Police livestreams 911 calls directly to on-duty officers

Currently, the police department said there are only 78 agencies across the country with this capability.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department is now livestreaming its emergency calls directly to officers in the field.

In October 2022, it became the first agency in Georgia to allow officers to hear the caller's voice in real-time, a release stated. This allows officers to be able to immediately identify the caller's location without any delays.

"These capabilities have never been available before," the police department said in a release.

Currently, the police department said there are only 78 agencies across the country with this capability.

How it works

The livestreaming technology called Live911 allows first responders working in the field to hear every detail of an incoming emergency call, while also providing the caller's exact location on a map. This provides a head start for officers monitoring incoming 911 calls by eliminating delays from dispatch, which also helps to cut down on response times.

"We are very excited with the early results we are seeing from our integration of Live911," Lieutenant Abrem Ayana said. "Our officers are getting a level of detail from the 911 callers firsthand. This has been game-changing for our officers."

For a decade, the police department said it has been using other technology services to help them with officers' response efforts including using automated license plate readers and drones.