BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police in a city on the edge of Atlanta were able to bring a chase to a quick end and make several arrests Wednesday after disabling a reportedly stolen vehicle.

The chase began just before 3 p.m. when, according to the department, one of their officers spotted a stolen car on Curtis Drive heading toward Buford Highway. Police said the vehicle had also been involved in at least two attempted burglaries earlier in the day.

With this in mind, the officer began following the car - and very soon, police said the driver tried to escape. That's when police said the officer's blue lights and sirens came on as the car approached Buford Highway.

The driver then drove through a parking lot and down an embankment, damaging a tire and, according to police, endangering other drivers.

The pursuit continued south on Buford Highway before it moved onto Lenox Road where the officer made his move.

Using a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver, the officer was able to spin the suspect's car out and bring the chase to an end. In all, the chase lasted about 2 minutes and 1.5 miles.

In all, five juveniles who were in the car were taken into custody; though, the investigation into them is still ongoing.

