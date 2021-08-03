x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Brookhaven

Brookhaven police search for suspect, warn residents to stay indoors

The suspect ran from a traffic stop.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police are urging residents to stay inside near an area where they are searching for a suspect. 

The search is underway in Lavista Park near Kingsley Circle. 

They said a man ran from a traffic stop. 

"No weapons were seen, but officers ask the public to seek alternate routes and ask those nearby to stay indoors until all clear given," police said in a statement. 

They said the Black man is around 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a muscular build, green shorts and gray shirt. 

Return to 11Alive.com for updates. 

Related Articles