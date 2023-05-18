Arson suspect arrested after setting fire to Target dressing room, Brookhaven Police say

Police arrived 3 minutes after they received the call.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A person has been arrested after police said they started a fire at a Brookhaven Target.

Investigators with the Brookhaven Police Department said they heard the live 911 call with its new service Thursday about someone setting fire to a dressing room.

Officers arrived at the Target by 2400 N Druid Hills Rd. at 1:22 p.m., three minutes after they received the call, according to the department.

"The suspect was taken into custody without incident," police said.

This marks the third time in recent months that seemingly intentional fires have been set in metro Atlanta Targets.