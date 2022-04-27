Brookhaven to pay $1 for contested portion of park in settlement with DeKalb

The city of Brookhaven agreed to use $1,600,000 to build a library as a part of the terms.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The DeKalb County Commission agreed to sell its contested piece of Brookhaven Park to the city for $1, according to a release from Brookhaven.

The settlement over the disputed portion of the park was resolved Tuesday at Brookhaven's regular business meeting. The contested land is the portion of the park that physically faces Peachtree Road.

In the news release, the city said the agreement ends the legal battle over the land and whether the city could purchase the property for $100 per acre.

“It is unfortunate that we had to sue the county to get any movement, but I truly enjoyed working with our DeKalb County Commissioners to reach a beneficial resolution for all residents," District 3 Councilmember Madeleine Simmons said.

Brookhaven officials also agreed to hold $1,600,000 from their reserve funds that will contribute toward the county's construction of a "brand new state of the art library" within the city limits. City officials called the move a "demonstration of the spirit of cooperation."

"Our community deserves a beautiful park in this location and what better way to celebrate the City’s 10th birthday in December than to have this behind us and construction underway," Simmons said.

The city's manager said documents for designs are being completed, and they hope to have a bid ready for contractors before summer starts.

“This is a win-win. It’s a win for the city and a win for the residents," Mayor John Ernst said. “A lot of work has gone into this, and I thank everyone at the City and DeKalb County for making this possible.”

