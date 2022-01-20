Brookhaven Police asking public for help identifying suspect who shot, killed doctor visiting from England

Dr. Matthew Willson, 31, was visiting loved ones in Brookhaven when the shooting happened. Authorities said it appears he was shot randomly.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police are investigating after a doctor visiting from England was shot and killed while lying in bed early Sunday morning. Police said the deadly shooting appears to be the result of someone recklessly discharging a gun.

Authorities said they received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired from an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Buford Hwy. in Brookhaven. While officers were investigating the surrounding area, another 911 call came in about a man getting shot in an apartment in the 3100 in block of Clairmont Rd.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found 31-year-old Dr. Matthew Willson of Chertsey, Surrey, England with a single gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, Brookhaven Police said.

According to Brookhaven Police, it appears Dr. Willson was shot randomly. He was in town visiting loved ones when the shooting happened.