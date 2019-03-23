DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — From the Grammy stage to a DeKalb County courtroom, Young Thug is now fighting felony drug and weapon charges stemming from a traffic stop.

But new details reveal that key evidence in the case that stemmed from that 2017 incident is being thrown out - all because of the tint on the Atlanta rapper's car windows.

Court documents show a Brookhaven officer stopped the vehicle Jeffrey Lamar Williams - or Young Thug - was in for a window tint violation. The only problem is that the officer couldn't tell a judge how the tint broke state law. Now, all the evidence collected during the stop is suddenly not allowed in court.

PHOTOS: Young Thug mugshots Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, spent nearly a week in jail after failing a court-mandated drug test in DeKalb County.

A year after the stop, a grand jury in DeKalb indicted the rapper on seven felony drug charges - and one felony firearms charge. The drugs allegedly included meth, hydrocodone, marijuana, and codeine. Williams then failed a drug test in violation of his bond.

"I'm sorry for disobeying the court. I'm sorry for disobeying my PO [probation officer], for being here again," he said. "I just want to be home with my family and do right."

After an emotional plea, a judge reinstated Williams' bond if he agreed to random drug tests at least twice a week and undergo substance abuse counseling.

Fast-forward to Thursday, and DeKalb County Judge Gregory Adams released a new order. He wrote that the 2017 traffic stop took place solely for a "supposed window tint violation" but "there was no credible evidence presented" of a law being broken.

With no legal reason for the stop, Williams Attorney Brian Steel argued a search of the car and collection of evidence was unconstitutional search and seizure.

"Clearly the vehicle committed no crime, no reason to pull that vehicle over and once that happened, then anything that flowed from the stop of that vehicle is illegal or tainted," he said.

The judge agreed, writing "all statements, firearms and supposed drugs" won't be allowed as evidence in the case."

"Mr. Williams committed no crime, they have no evidence to prove he committed a crime, this case is over and dead," Steel said.