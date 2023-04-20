Gas leak prompts road closures in Brookhaven, DeKalb Fire says

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A gas leak has prompted road closures in Brookhaven Thursday afternoon, according to DeKalb Fire.
Officials said it's in the area of Caldwell Road and Osborne Road in Brookhaven, which is not far from the Brookhaven Village neighborhood and Brookhaven Park.
Brookhaven Police also tweeted about the closures-- saying for drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
