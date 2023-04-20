Gas leak prompts road closures in Brookhaven, DeKalb Fire says

Officials said it's in the area of Caldwell Road and Osborne Road in Brookhaven, which is not far from the Brookhaven Village neighborhood and Brookhaven Park.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A gas leak has prompted road closures in Brookhaven Thursday afternoon, according to DeKalb Fire.

Officials said it's in the area of Caldwell Road and Osborne Road in Brookhaven, which is not far from the Brookhaven Village neighborhood and Brookhaven Park.

Brookhaven Police also tweeted about the closures-- saying for drivers to avoid the area.

Brookhaven Alert: The area of Caldwell Rd @ E Osborne Rd is temporarily closed, due to DeKalb Fire working in the area. Please avoid this area. — Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGaPD) April 20, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.