A man trying to catch a MARTA bus died overnight when he got caught under the wheel, investigators said early Thursday morning.

Sgt. First Class Stacey Collins with the Georgia State Patrol said that his agency was called out by the Brookhaven Police Department after responding to the Buford Highway accident.

According to Collins, the bus was just leaving the stop when a man ran across the highway from the opposite side and started banging on the side.

"During his attempt to get the bus to stop, he was brought into the rear wheel well and was run over by the bus," Collins said.

The bus driver heard something and immediately pulled over to find the victim. A witness behind the bus saw the entire incident unfold and Collins said there were about 10 people on the bus when its rear wheel went over the man.

"It was very unfortunate for the bus driver to have to go through something like this, certainly," Collins said.

At this point authorities don't expect to file charges against the driver and are investigating the possibility that alcohol played a role in the victim's decision to chase the transit bus.

Investigators haven't identified the victim but said that he was a man in his 40s of 50s.

